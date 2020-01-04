KP govt announces major reshuffle in provincial cabinet
Associated Press of Pakistan
04:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
KP govt announces major reshuffle in provincial cabinet
PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Saturday announced major reshuffling in provincial cabinet, besides accommodating Members Provincial Assembly from merged tribal districts in the new cabinet by awarding them different portfolios.

According to a notification issued here Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan has changed the portfolio of Sharam Tarakai from Minister for Local Government to Health.

Provincial Minister for C&W, Akbar Ayub has been made as Elementary and Secondary Education.

Health Minister, Hisham Inamullah Khan has been made as Social Welfare and Dr Amjad Ali of Mines and Minerals has assigned Housing Department.

Similarly, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has been assigned the portfolio of Relief & Rehabilitation and Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Transport department.

Special Assistant for IT, Kamran Bangash has been made as Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development while Advisor to CM on Education, Ziaullah Bangash has been assigned the portfolio of Science and Technology and Information Technology.

Khaliq ur Rehman Advisor Higher Education, Ghazan Jamal Special Assistant Excise and Taxation, Zahoor Shakir Special Assistant Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Arif Ahmad Zai Special Assistant for Mines and Mineral Development, Riaz Khan Special Assistant Public Health Engineering, Shafi Ullah Khan Special Assistant for Anti Corruption, Complaint Cell and PIT, Taj Muhammad Tarand Special Assistant Prisons, Ahmad Hussain Shah Special Assistant Population Welfare and Wazeer Zada Special Assistant has been assigned the portfolio of Minority Affairs.

