Netizens spot Katrina Kaif and Bill Gates's doppelgangers at Minal Khan's wedding
Web Desk
03:18 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Netizens spot Katrina Kaif and Bill Gates's doppelgangers at Minal Khan's wedding
Share

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding festivities might have ended but the fairytale wedding that concluded a week ago is still the talk of the town.

This time around, the memer's community have spotted international celebrity look-alikes in the wedding photos of the couple.

Needless to say, the netizens are rolling with laughter as the uncanny doppelgangers prove that the internet's humour is at its very best.

The humourous meme has the Jalan star Areeba Habib being compared to Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and unknown man to American business magnate Bill Gates.

The beaming bride Minal Khan herself also endorsed the meme and shared it on her Instagram story recently.

Earlier, Khan and Ikram tied the knot on September 10 alongside a reception on September 12.

The star-studded wedding was a fabulous affair and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the happy couple. 

Inside Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s ... 01:45 PM | 13 Sep, 2021

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's wedding festivities have finally concluded as the stunning duo sealed the deal with ...

More From This Category
Malala proud of Angelina Jolie for writing a book ...
04:55 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Dur-e-Fishan and Danish Taimoor pair up for ...
04:30 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Alka Yagnik super excited for Imran Abbas's new ...
04:12 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Ushna Shah trolled for celebrating pet dog’s ...
12:47 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's bold dance video ...
01:27 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in US
06:07 PM | 16 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala proud of Angelina Jolie for writing a book for children
04:55 PM | 17 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr