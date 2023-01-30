Ataturk-XII: Pakistan-Turkiye joint military exercise begins in Tarbela

ISLAMABAD – A two-week long joint military exercise involving Turkish and Pakistani special forces began in Tarbela on Monday, according to the military's media wing.

The opening ceremony of the exercise “Ataturk-XII” was held at the Pakistani military's Special Service headquarters in Tarbela, located in Khyber Pakhtunkwa province.

Turkish special forces and troops of Pakistani military's elite Special Services Group are participating in the exercise aimed at enhancing counter terrorism techniques, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The exercise will focus on compound and cave clearance, sniper training, countering improvised explosive devices and combat medical care.

It will further strengthen military ties between the two countries.