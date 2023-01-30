PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan other Pakistani leaders condemn Peshawar suicide bombing

ISLAMABAD – Top Pakistani politicians including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI chief Imran Khan, and others condemned the suicide bombing in a mosque in southwestern Pakistan, which killed at least 25 people including two policemen and wounded nearly hundred.
The suicide bomber blew himself up when worshippers gathered in the mosque for afternoon prayers. A part of the mosque was also caved in due to the intensity of the blast, reports said horrific scenes were filmed as injured drenched in blood were shifted to medical facilities.
KP Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has directed to expedite rescue activities to save lives of the injured, and directed emergency steps for shifting the injured to the hospital immediately.
Muhammad Azam Khan also directed the health authorities to ensure provision of best medical treatment to the injured.
As the incident shocked the nation, the premier and other leaders denounced the menace of terrorism.
PTI chief Imran Khan, in a tweet, said "strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism."
Strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 30, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs211,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
