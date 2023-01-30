Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan other Pakistani leaders condemn Peshawar suicide bombing

30 Jan, 2023
PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan other Pakistani leaders condemn Peshawar suicide bombing
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – Top Pakistani politicians including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI chief Imran Khan, and others condemned the suicide bombing in a mosque in southwestern Pakistan, which killed at least 25 people including two policemen and wounded nearly hundred.

The suicide bomber blew himself up when worshippers gathered in the mosque for afternoon prayers. A part of the mosque was also caved in due to the intensity of the blast, reports said horrific scenes were filmed as injured drenched in blood were shifted to medical facilities.

KP Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has directed to expedite rescue activities to save lives of the injured, and directed emergency steps for shifting the injured to the hospital immediately.

Muhammad Azam Khan also directed the health authorities to ensure provision of best medical treatment to the injured.

As the incident shocked the nation, the premier and other leaders denounced the menace of terrorism.

PTI chief Imran Khan, in a tweet, said "strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism."

More to follow...

 

