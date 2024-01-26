Pneumonia death toll reaches 220 in Punjab 

LAHORE – The toll of pneumonia on children remains grim as reports indicate that 12 children lost their lives in the past 24 hours across Punjab, bringing the total number of deaths to 220 since January 1.

Official figures reveal that Punjab has witnessed 1,077 new pneumonia cases in the last 24 hours, with a significant portion of the affected children under the age of five.

Among the 12 reported deaths in the past day, three occurred in Gujranwala, two each in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur, and one each in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, and others.

Similarly, Lahore reported 251 new pneumonia cases, contributing to a total of 1,821 cases since the beginning of the year.

Most of the affected minors were not vaccinated, according to Punjab’s caretaker Health Minister Prof Javed Akram, who attributed the surge in cases to extreme weather conditions and the low rate of breastfeeding among mothers.

Prof Akram highlighted the adverse impact of the cold, dry weather, smog, and fog on children’s health, particularly those with weakened immune systems. A study conducted at the Children’s Hospital revealed that 72 percent of children suffered from pneumonia due to viral infections.

The health minister emphasised the importance of vaccination and urged mothers to breastfeed their children in well-ventilated rooms to reduce the risk of pneumonia, cautioning against exposing children to gas heaters in enclosed spaces.

In South Punjab, public sector hospitals recorded 152 of the total 220 deaths since January 1, with 43 fatalities among children under five. Dr Shakeel Ghazi, head of pediatrics at Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College, said that most deceased children were unvaccinated, malnourished, and had weakened immune systems due to insufficient breastfeeding.