Search

Pakistan

Pneumonia death toll reaches 220 in Punjab 

Web Desk
12:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
Pneumonia death toll reaches 220 in Punjab 

LAHORE – The toll of pneumonia on children remains grim as reports indicate that 12 children lost their lives in the past 24 hours across Punjab, bringing the total number of deaths to 220 since January 1.

Official figures reveal that Punjab has witnessed 1,077 new pneumonia cases in the last 24 hours, with a significant portion of the affected children under the age of five.

Among the 12 reported deaths in the past day, three occurred in Gujranwala, two each in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur, and one each in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, and others.

Similarly, Lahore reported 251 new pneumonia cases, contributing to a total of 1,821 cases since the beginning of the year.

Most of the affected minors were not vaccinated, according to Punjab’s caretaker Health Minister Prof Javed Akram, who attributed the surge in cases to extreme weather conditions and the low rate of breastfeeding among mothers.

Prof Akram highlighted the adverse impact of the cold, dry weather, smog, and fog on children’s health, particularly those with weakened immune systems. A study conducted at the Children’s Hospital revealed that 72 percent of children suffered from pneumonia due to viral infections.

The health minister emphasised the importance of vaccination and urged mothers to breastfeed their children in well-ventilated rooms to reduce the risk of pneumonia, cautioning against exposing children to gas heaters in enclosed spaces.

In South Punjab, public sector hospitals recorded 152 of the total 220 deaths since January 1, with 43 fatalities among children under five. Dr Shakeel Ghazi, head of pediatrics at Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College, said that most deceased children were unvaccinated, malnourished, and had weakened immune systems due to insufficient breastfeeding.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

06:36 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Punjab imposes section 144 over security concerns amid elections ...

09:07 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Punjab Wildlife Dept takes action against TikToker filming with ...

01:05 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital remains in clutches of cold ...

07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

Pakistan

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

06:01 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

United States and LUMS inaugurate electric vehicle R&D center

09:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

09:29 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other sections closed for traffic due to ...

01:49 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pak-Afghan Torkham border crossing reopens today after 9-day closure

11:00 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Islamabad IGP shares update on schools, market closure amid security ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pneumonia death toll reaches 220 in Punjab 

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 26 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 281.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.55 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.92 751.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 29.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.4 917.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 726.5 734.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 320.8 323.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: