Search

Lifestyle

Sania Mirza says Izhaan leaves school after Shoaib’s third marriage 

Web Desk
10:56 AM | 26 Jan, 2024
Sania Mirza says Izhaan leaves school after Shoaib’s third marriage 

LAHORE – The recent news of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce, followed by Shoaib's third marriage to Sana Javed, has become a topic of widespread discussion. 

Questions have arisen not only about their current relationships but also about their past ones. Recently, senior journalist Naeem Hanif shed light on Sania Mirza's perspective following Shoaib Malik's remarriage during a Daily Pakistan show hosted by Yasir Shami.

According to Naeem Hanif, Sania Mirza expressed concerns about the impact of Shoaib Malik's third marriage on their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. It was revealed that Izhaan had been facing mental health issues, prompting his mother to take him to India as he was feeling pressure at his school and had stopped attending. 

Sania shared with Hanif that when she first learned about Shoaib's remarriage, Izhaan had already memorized 18 surahs of the Quran. Despite feeling regret over her decision to marry Shoaib, Mirza remains in good spirits. 

“She is currently not ready to visit Pakistan but holds respect for its people and bears no ill will towards Shoaib Malik's family,” said Hanif.

Furthermore, Hanif disclosed that Sania and her family were not unaware of Shoaib Malik's previous affairs, as they had been receiving reports about his involvements. 

Additionally, Izhaan's reluctance to attend school stems from the unwanted attention and questions surrounding his parents' divorce and his father's subsequent marriage, which has garnered global attention due to Sania Mirza's status as an international sports star.

Shami and Hanif also criticised Fahad Mustafa for congratulating the newly married couple, pointing out the impact of their actions on two broken families. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Umair Jaswal welcomes 'Oreo' in his life after Shoaib-Sana wedding

11:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being ...

06:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shahid Afridi sneaks in cheeky remark while congratulating Shoaib, ...

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana ...

06:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

What is Umair Jaswal conveying through his Insta stories after ...

08:43 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Here's how Ayesha Omar reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's ...

Lifestyle

11:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Was Umair Jaswal threatened to divorce Sana Javed?

10:24 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram ...

09:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

'If you want to work, get married,' Taliban set new conditions for ...

08:53 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee': Imran Abbas's Punjabi film trailer is out now!

08:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

01:57 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Ushna Shah's new bold video goes viral

Advertisement

Latest

12:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pneumonia death toll reaches 220 in Punjab 

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 26 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 281.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.55 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.92 751.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 29.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.4 917.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 726.5 734.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 320.8 323.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: