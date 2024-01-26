Sania Mirza says Izhaan leaves school after Shoaib’s third marriage 

LAHORE – The recent news of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce, followed by Shoaib's third marriage to Sana Javed, has become a topic of widespread discussion.

Questions have arisen not only about their current relationships but also about their past ones. Recently, senior journalist Naeem Hanif shed light on Sania Mirza's perspective following Shoaib Malik's remarriage during a Daily Pakistan show hosted by Yasir Shami.

According to Naeem Hanif, Sania Mirza expressed concerns about the impact of Shoaib Malik's third marriage on their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. It was revealed that Izhaan had been facing mental health issues, prompting his mother to take him to India as he was feeling pressure at his school and had stopped attending.

Sania shared with Hanif that when she first learned about Shoaib's remarriage, Izhaan had already memorized 18 surahs of the Quran. Despite feeling regret over her decision to marry Shoaib, Mirza remains in good spirits.

“She is currently not ready to visit Pakistan but holds respect for its people and bears no ill will towards Shoaib Malik's family,” said Hanif.

Furthermore, Hanif disclosed that Sania and her family were not unaware of Shoaib Malik's previous affairs, as they had been receiving reports about his involvements.

Additionally, Izhaan's reluctance to attend school stems from the unwanted attention and questions surrounding his parents' divorce and his father's subsequent marriage, which has garnered global attention due to Sania Mirza's status as an international sports star.

Shami and Hanif also criticised Fahad Mustafa for congratulating the newly married couple, pointing out the impact of their actions on two broken families.