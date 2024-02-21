Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP today

MANSEHRA - Cold and dry weather is expected in northwestern Pakistan as westerly wave brought wet spell to the country.
In its advisory, Pakistan Met Office said col rain along with thunderstorm, and snowfall over hills are likely in Abbottabad, Manshera and Kohistan regions.
As showers and snow are expected in KP regions, Peshawar and other plain regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face dry cold on Wednesday.
The mercury of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was recorded at 16°C, while temperature is expected drop to single digits in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 30 percent in the city. Winds blew at 5km/h.
Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 149, which is unhealthy.
Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is dangerous for sensitive groups. Currently, PM2.5 concentration in Peshawar is 10 times higher than WHO annual air quality guideline value.
Pakistan's Weather Outlook
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. Partly cloudy weather conditions in upper parts during evening/night. Light rain-thunderstorm (light snowfall over hills) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
