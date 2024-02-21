Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, snowfall to lash parts of KP today

MANSEHRA - Cold and dry weather is expected in northwestern Pakistan as westerly wave brought wet spell to the country.

In its advisory, Pakistan Met Office said col rain along with thunderstorm, and snowfall over hills are likely in Abbottabad, Manshera and Kohistan regions.

Peshawar Rain update

As showers and snow are expected in KP regions, Peshawar and other plain regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face dry cold on Wednesday.

Peshawar temperature today

The mercury of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was recorded at 16°C, while temperature is expected drop to single digits in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 30 percent in the city. Winds blew at 5km/h.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 149, which is unhealthy.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is dangerous for sensitive groups. Currently, PM2.5 concentration in Peshawar is 10 times higher than WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. Partly cloudy weather conditions in upper parts during evening/night. Light rain-thunderstorm (light snowfall over hills) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.