PSL 2025: Karachi Kings Aamir Jamal fined for breaching code of conduct

KARACHI – Karachi Kings’ Aamir Jamal has been fined five per cent of his match fee for Level 1 breach of PSL’s code of conduct during their side’s fixture against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Monday night.

Aamir was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.

The incident happened in the 15th over of the first innings, when Aamir after dismissing Hussain went close to the batter and made a remark.

Aamir pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed.

The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Faisal Khan Aafreedi and Paul Reiffel.

Karachi Kings overcame Peshawar Zalmi in a tense chase as they hunted the 148-run target with two wickets in the bag and three balls left, wrapping up the Karachi leg of the tournament with third victory of the season.

Khushdil Shah’s all-round heroics and David Warner’s composed half-century were the standout performances for Kings in a nervy finish.

Kings skipper Warner, who also completed his 13,000 T20 runs, produced a measured knock of 60 off 47 deliveries featuring eight boundaries. He stayed at the crease until the 17th over.