Quetta Gladiators (2)

Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators is one of the most popular and competitive teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Our Squad

Saud Shakeel (1)

Shakeel

Local
Empty Player Sketch Quetta (1)

Faheem Ashraf

Local
Empty Player Sketch Quetta (1)

Finn Allen

Foreign
Abrar Ahmad (1)

Abrar Ahmed

Local
Empty Player Sketch Quetta (1)

Mark Chapman

Foreign
Akeal Hosein (1)

Akeal Hosein

Foreign
Mohammad Amir (1)

Mohammad Amir

Local
Rilee Rossouw (1)

Rilee Rossouw

Local
Mohammad Wasim Jr (1)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Local
Empty Player Sketch Quetta (1)

Haseebullah

Local
Khawaja Nafay (1)

Khawaja Nafay

Local
Empty Player Sketch Quetta (1)

Khurram Shahzad

Local
Empty Player Sketch Quetta (1)

Kyle Jamieson

Foreign
Usman Tariq (1)

Usman Tariq

Local
Empty Player Sketch Quetta (1)

Mohammad Zeeshan

Local
Empty Player Sketch Quetta (1)

Hasan Nawaz

Local
Empty Player Sketch Quetta (1)

Danish Aziz

Local
Empty Player Sketch Quetta (1)

Shoaib Malik

Local
Empty Player Sketch Quetta (1)

Kusal Mendis

Foreign

Sean Abbott

Foreign

History of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators is one of the most popular and competitive teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Formation and Ownership (2015): Quetta Gladiators was one of the original franchises when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was established in 2015. The team is owned by Nadeem Omar, a Pakistani businessman who also owns the Omar Associates company. Quetta Gladiators represents the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

Team Colors and Mascot: The team’s colors are purple and gold, symbolizing royalty, ambition, and strength. Their mascot is a gladiator, representing their fighting spirit and resilience.

Early Success and Strong Performance (2016-2017): Quetta Gladiators quickly became one of the most successful teams in the early years of the PSL. In the inaugural 2016 season, they reached the final but were defeated by Islamabad United. However, in 2017, they went on to win the PSL title, defeating Peshawar Zalmi in the final. This victory marked the team’s rise as a dominant force in the league.

Key Players and Captains: Over the years, Quetta Gladiators have been led by former Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, whose leadership played a crucial role in their early success. The team has also featured several star players, including explosive batsman Kevin Pietersen, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, and Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain. Quetta has also been known for relying on experienced international players, such as former England cricketer Pietersen.

Consistent Performances: Quetta Gladiators have consistently been one of the top-performing teams in the PSL, reaching the playoffs in nearly every season. Although they haven’t won another title after 2017, their consistent performances and ability to challenge top teams have made them one of the most respected franchises in the league.

Fan Base and Popularity: Quetta Gladiators have a passionate fan base, particularly from Balochistan and surrounding regions. Their consistent success, alongside the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed, has earned them a strong following and widespread support from across Pakistan.

Recent Performance (2020-Present): Quetta Gladiators continued to perform competitively in the later seasons of the PSL, but they have faced challenges in maintaining their top position. Despite this, they remain a strong team in the competition, always capable of producing upsets and thrilling performances.

Match Schedule

 Apr 13, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1513 (1)

Lahore Qalandars

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

07:00 PM

Apr 25, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

07:00 PM

 Apr 27, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

07:00 PM

 Apr 29, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

07:00 PM

May 01, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1513 (1)

Lahore Qalandars

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

07:00 PM

May 03, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

07:00 PM

May 07, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

07:00 PM

May 10, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1626 (1)

Multan Sultan

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

07:00 PM

 Apr 12, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

02:00 AM

Search now