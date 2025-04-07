Multan Sultan

Multansultans (2)

Multan Sultans

Our Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (1)

Mohammad Rizwan

Local
Usama Mir

Usama Mir

Local
Enpty Player

Michael Bracewell

Foreign
Enpty Player

Michael Bracewell

Foreign
Iftikhar Ahmad

Iftikhar Ahmed

Local
David Willey

David Willey

Foreign
Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan

Foreign
Usman Khan

Usman Khan

Local
Enpty Player

Kamran Ghulam

Local
Faisal Akram

Faisal Akram

Local
Tayyab Tahir

Tayyab Tahir

Local
Enpty Player

Mohammad Hasnain

Local
Enpty Player

Akif Javed

Local
Enpty Player

Gudakesh Motie

Foreign
Enpty Player

Josh Little

Foreign
Enpty Player

Ubaid Shah

Local
Enpty Player

Shahid Aziz

Local
Enpty Player

Johnson Charles

Foreign
Enpty Player

Muhammad Amir Barki

Local
Enpty Player

Shai Hope

Foreign
Enpty Player

Yasir Khan

Local

History of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans is one of the newer and more exciting franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Formation and Ownership (2018): Multan Sultans joined the Pakistan Super League as the sixth franchise in 2018. The team is owned by Multan-based company, Alamgir Khan, under the ownership of the “Multan Sultans” group. The team represents Multan, a historic city in the southern region of Punjab, Pakistan.

Team Colors and Mascot: The team’s colors are a combination of blue, yellow, and gold, symbolizing energy, ambition, and success. The mascot is a Sultan, representing the regal and competitive spirit of the team.

Initial Struggles (2018-2019): Multan Sultans had a rocky start in the PSL. In their debut season in 2018, they struggled with consistency and failed to qualify for the playoffs. They faced similar challenges in the 2019 season, and the team went through changes, including changes in leadership and squad composition.

Ownership Change and Rise (2020-Present): In 2020, the ownership of Multan Sultans changed when the team was sold to a consortium led by Ali Khan Tareen and the company “Pakistan Cricket Board.” This change injected fresh energy and resources into the franchise. Under the new ownership, the team began to build a competitive squad with key players like Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, and Sohaib Maqsood.

PSL 2021: A Breakthrough: Multan Sultans had their breakthrough moment in PSL 2021, when they finished as the top team in the league stage. Their performances were led by captain Mohammad Rizwan, who became a standout performer. Multan Sultans reached the final for the first time in their history but were defeated by Lahore Qalandars in a thrilling contest.

PSL 2022: Championship Victory: The franchise’s efforts bore fruit in 2022 when Multan Sultans won their first-ever PSL title. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, they defeated the Peshawar Zalmi in the final, securing the championship in a dominant display. This victory solidified their place as one of the top teams in the PSL.

Key Players and Captains: Multan Sultans have been led by Mohammad Rizwan, one of Pakistan’s top batsmen, who has been instrumental in the team’s success. Other key players include Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, and emerging stars like Khushdil Shah and Imran Tahir.

Fan Base and Popularity: Although a relatively new team, Multan Sultans have quickly gained popularity, particularly in southern Punjab. Their consistent performances and exciting cricket have attracted a loyal following.

Match Schedule

 Apr 12, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

07:00 PM

 Apr 19, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

07:00 PM

 Apr 22, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

1513 (1)

Lahore Qalandars

07:00 PM

 Apr 23, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

1510 (1)

Islamabad United

07:00 PM

Apr 26, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1513 (1)

Lahore Qalandars

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

07:00 PM

 Apr 29, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

07:00 PM

May 01, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

1512 (1)

Karachi Kings

02:00 PM

May 05, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1514 (1)

Peshawar Zalmi

1626 (1)

Multan Sultans

07:00 PM

May 10, 2025 | Pakistan Super League, 2025

1626 (1)

Multan Sultan

1511 (1)

Quetta Gladiators

07:00 PM

