Fans express outrage over Tere Bin marital rape scene

10:41 PM | 20 May, 2023
If you've been active on social media lately, there's one hashtag that has been dominating the internet. Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali's latest project, Tere Bin, initially received praise from many, but now it is facing criticism for its 'unnecessary plot twist'.

In episode 46 of this popular drama, viewers witnessed a disturbing scene where Ali's character, Murtasim, seemingly forces himself on his wife Meerab (Zaidi) as the episode concludes. Additionally, the promo for the next episode suggests that Tere Bin will delve into the theme of marital rape. This sudden change in a beloved character has caused shockwaves among the drama's fanbase.

Numerous individuals have voiced their concerns, calling out the show and its writer for the unnecessary deterioration of Murtasim's character arc. However, the writer has now responded to the criticism.

In an interview with Arab News, Nooran Makhdoom, the writer of Tere Bin, explained, "It's a situation that was necessary for the plot to reach its climax. If the audience doesn't understand it, I can't change it. It's just a drama. They should wait for the complete story to unfold instead of fixating on each episode."

Makhdoom also revealed that neither the content team nor the production house objected to the new storyline. "It's not like this is the first time something like this has been shown on screen," she added. "It's just that this project has gained significant recognition, leading to strong reactions to the recent twist."

Furthermore, Makhdoom shared that the controversial spitting and slapping scene in the previous episode was not part of the original script and was improvised during filming. Nevertheless, she stands by the scene and the script, stating, "If we consider social responsibility, I created a story and I stand by it. Similar occurrences are not uncommon in our industry."

It's worth noting that in the past, the popular show Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, featuring Imran Ashraf and Iqra Aziz, also faced criticism for including marital rape.

The backlash against Tere Bin's upcoming episode has led to social media users expressing their anger and reservations.

