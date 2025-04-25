Punjab University bus runs over elderly man in Lahore

A tragic road accident in Lahore’s Gulberg area on Thursday morning claimed the life of a senior citizen and left his young granddaughter injured, after a speeding bus belonging to Punjab University struck their motorcycle.

The victim, identified as 66-year-old Saleem Hussain, was reportedly en route to drop his granddaughter at school when the incident occurred. According to eyewitnesses and rescue officials, the university bus rammed into the motorcycle from behind, causing a fatal impact. Hussain died at the scene, while the young girl sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a disturbing turn of events, the driver of the PU bus fled the scene immediately after the accident. Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation and are working to trace and arrest the driver.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with many questioning road safety standards and accountability, especially when it involves public or institutional transport vehicles. Punjab University has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Authorities have urged witnesses or individuals with information regarding the driver’s whereabouts to come forward, as the search continues.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for stricter traffic enforcement and responsible driving, especially in school zones and high-traffic areas.