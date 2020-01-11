Pakistan expresses deep grief over death of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos
Web Desk
04:14 PM | 11 Jan, 2020
Pakistan expresses deep grief over death of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said of Oman.

In his condolence message, the President said the services of Sultan Qaboos for the Omani nation and world peace will always be remembered. He said Sultan Qaboos was a true brother who ensured Oman-Pakistan friendship. 

Extending his condolences to the people of Oman, Prime Minister Imran, in his tweet, said Sultan Qaboos was a visionary leader who transformed Oman into a vibrant and modern state.

Imran Khan said Oman has lost a beloved leader and Pakistan a close and trusted friend.

The President and the PM prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Sultan Qaboos.

