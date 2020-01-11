Pakistan expresses deep grief over death of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said of Oman.

In his condolence message, the President said the services of Sultan Qaboos for the Omani nation and world peace will always be remembered. He said Sultan Qaboos was a true brother who ensured Oman-Pakistan friendship.

Extending his condolences to the people of Oman, Prime Minister Imran, in his tweet, said Sultan Qaboos was a visionary leader who transformed Oman into a vibrant and modern state.

I extend our deepest condolences to people of Oman on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary & transformed Oman into a vibrant, modern state.Oman has lost a beloved leader & Pakistan a close, trusted friend.May his soul rest in eternal peace — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 11, 2020

Imran Khan said Oman has lost a beloved leader and Pakistan a close and trusted friend.

The President and the PM prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Sultan Qaboos.