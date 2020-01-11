Ibn-e-Insha remembered on 42nd death anniversary
04:35 PM | 11 Jan, 2020
Ibn-e-Insha remembered on 42nd death anniversary
ISLAMABAD – Renowned Urdu poet, humourist, travelogue writer and columnist Ibn-e-Insha is being remembered on his 42nd death anniversary today.

Ibn-e-Insha, whose real name was Sher Muhammad Khan, was born in the Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab in 1927 however he subsequently migrated to Pakistan.

His poetry was simple but had depth. The real cause of his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns.

His most famous ghazal ‘Insha Ji Uttho’ is a modern-day classic,Private news channels reported.

Ibne Insha’s poetic works are Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues are “Awara Gard Ki Diary”, “Dunya Gol Hey”, “Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Taqub Main”, “Chaltay Ho To Cheen KO Chaliye” and “Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir”.

His humorous books are “Khumar-e-Gandum” and “Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab”. His collection of letters is titled “Khat Insha Jee Kay”.

Ibn-e-Insha died on January 11 in 1978 and was buried in Karachi.

