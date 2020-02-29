At least five dead in Kasur paper mill boiler explosion
Web Desk
11:06 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
At least five dead in Kasur paper mill boiler explosion
KASUR – At least five workers lost their lives in a paper mill boiler explosion at Multan Road Kasur District on early Saturday morning.

According to rescue sources, five workers were killed on the spot after the roof of a factory caved in due to the boiler exploded inside the mill.

The rescue teams reached the site where the incident was occurred and launched an operation.

The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital in the district.

