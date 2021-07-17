Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 17 July 2021
09:34 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 17, 2021 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159.90
|160.50
|Euro
|EUR
|185.50
|187.50
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|218
|221
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42.50
|43
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42
|42.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117
|119
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.70
|388.70
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126
|128
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.90
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|116
|118
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.10
|160
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- AJK Election Commission slaps ban on PTI’s Gandapur over ...10:05 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:34 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan reports 2,783 new cases, 39 deaths amid Covid-19 surge09:10 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 July 202108:41 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
- Officials in Indian Occupied Kashmir say no ban on animal sacrifice11:57 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
‘Rafta Rafta’: Teaser of Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s new music video is out now
06:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Sultana Zafar passes away in US06:18 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Feroze Khan has a classy response for troll calling him ‘Ghareebon ...04:51 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- Jannat Mirza lashes out at Pakistan's moral police over awards shows04:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- COAS Bajwa, US diplomat discuss Afghanistan’s security situation09:26 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021