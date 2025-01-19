Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 January 2025

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham remains unchanged on January 19, 2025, in the open market.

On Sunday, 1 USD is 279.5 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 288 PKR, 1 British Pound is 342 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.2 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.85 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 278.68.