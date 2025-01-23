Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Check Latest Gold Prices for 23 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs287,450 per tola while the rate of 10 grams of 24Karat gold remains at Rs246,440 for January 23 2025, on Thursday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 262,258 per tola, 21 Karat 250,337 and 18 Karat at 214,575.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 23 January 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs287,450 10 Grams Rs246,440

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad