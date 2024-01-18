Search

PM Kakar convenes NSC meeting amid Pak-Iran escalation

Web Desk
05:29 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has convened the National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Friday after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Iran to eliminate terrorists.

Scheduled for 2:45pm, the NSC gathering will include the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee, army chief, naval chief, and chief of the Pakistan Air Force. 

The meeting aims to address the aftermath of Pakistan’s response to Iran’s unprovoked airspace violation, involving targeted actions against militant hideouts in the neighboring country.

In light of the tense situation between Pakistan and Iran, PM Kakar has curtailed his Davos visit and is set to return home on Thursday night.

Originally slated to conclude his visit to the World Economic Forum on Jan 22, the caretaker prime minister has expedited his return.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Pakistan conducted operations against terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province early on Thursday.

Additionally, the meeting will assess the country’s law and order situation, along with matters related to the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8. Participants will receive briefings on the operation conducted against Baloch militants inside Iran.

