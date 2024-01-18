Ogra cuts LNG prices for January 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Oil ang Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has announced a cut in price of re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of January.

The new prices will come into effect from January 1, 2024, the authority said in a press release , adding that the LNG prices for Sui Northern Gas Company has been reduced by $1.12 per mmbtu to while the prices for the Sui Southern Gas Company have been cut by $1.20 per mmbtu.

The decrease in RLNG prices has been made due to decrease in DES price, it said.

The new price has been fixed as $13.68 per mmbut for Sui Northern region while the price for the Southern region has been set as $14.24 per mmbut.