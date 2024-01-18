Pakistani band Kaavish is back to performing live!

In June of last year, Kaavish delighted fans with a studio rendition of their chart-topping track "Faasle," reigniting a passion for their distinctive musical style. This release not only served as a litmus test but also affirmed the enduring demand for Kaavish in the music market.

Now, the esteemed semi-classical ensemble is making a triumphant return to the live music scene. This announcement was unveiled on social media through a captivating image featuring the original Kaavish maestros Jaffer Zaidi and Maaz Maudood, accompanied by bassist Khalid Khan, guitarist Awais Kazmi, and drummer Louis J Pinto.

The accompanying caption left no room for ambiguity, proudly proclaiming, "Kaavish is going live!"

The online community erupted with enthusiasm as fans and peers alike expressed overwhelming support for the band's comeback. Heartfelt comments flooded the post, with singer Abdul Hannan contributing a simple yet powerful heart emoji.