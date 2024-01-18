Pakistani band Kaavish is back to performing live!

In June of last year, Kaavish delighted fans with a studio rendition of their chart-topping track "Faasle," reigniting a passion for their distinctive musical style. This release not only served as a litmus test but also affirmed the enduring demand for Kaavish in the music market.
Now, the esteemed semi-classical ensemble is making a triumphant return to the live music scene. This announcement was unveiled on social media through a captivating image featuring the original Kaavish maestros Jaffer Zaidi and Maaz Maudood, accompanied by bassist Khalid Khan, guitarist Awais Kazmi, and drummer Louis J Pinto.
The accompanying caption left no room for ambiguity, proudly proclaiming, "Kaavish is going live!"
The online community erupted with enthusiasm as fans and peers alike expressed overwhelming support for the band's comeback. Heartfelt comments flooded the post, with singer Abdul Hannan contributing a simple yet powerful heart emoji.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.9
|752.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.85
|41.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.98
|918.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.47
|735.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.45
|327.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.92
|8.07
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.