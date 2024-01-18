Iran summons Pakistani charge d’affaires to lodge protest over retaliatory airstrikes

TEHRAN – Iran on Thursday summoned Pakistan’s chargé d'affaires to lodge protest over retaliatory strikes on a border village in southwestern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani in a statement said, “…the Pakistan charge d’affaires in Tehran is being summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry to officially announce Iran’s protest and demand an explanation from the Pakistani government on the matter”.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army’s media wing said that the military carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan.

The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

Hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front were successfully struck in an intelligence based operation, code name 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others.

The retaliatory attack came after Iran on Tuesday launched airstrikes in Panjgur, prompting strong condemnation from Islamabad and downgrading of diplomatic relations.