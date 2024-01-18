Iran summons Pakistani charge d’affaires to lodge protest over retaliatory airstrikes

TEHRAN – Iran on Thursday summoned Pakistan’s chargé d'affaires to lodge protest over retaliatory strikes on a border village in southwestern Sistan-Baluchestan province.
Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani in a statement said, “…the Pakistan charge d’affaires in Tehran is being summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry to officially announce Iran’s protest and demand an explanation from the Pakistani government on the matter”.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army’s media wing said that the military carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan.
The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.
Hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front were successfully struck in an intelligence based operation, code name 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'.
The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others.
The retaliatory attack came after Iran on Tuesday launched airstrikes in Panjgur, prompting strong condemnation from Islamabad and downgrading of diplomatic relations.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.9
|752.9
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.85
|41.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.98
|918.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.47
|735.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.45
|327.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.92
|8.07
