Chinese ambassador to Israel mysteriously found dead at home
Web Desk
01:26 PM | 17 May, 2020
Chinese ambassador to Israel mysteriously found dead at home
Share

The Chinese Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was mysteriously found dead in his home on Sunday morning, international media reported citing a Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry official.

Police officials are investigating the matter while the Chinese embassy said that it cannot confirm the report as of yet.

The investigators, as per initial probe, claim that no sign of violence has been found, adding that the envoy might have died of heart attack.

The 58-year-old deceased has left behind a wife and a son. His family was not in Israel with him. Wei had taken charge as ambassador in February before serving as envoy in Ukraine.

More From This Category
India extends lockdown after record surge in ...
10:21 AM | 18 May, 2020
Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead inside ...
08:08 AM | 18 May, 2020
Taliban say India always supported traitors in ...
12:38 AM | 18 May, 2020
Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah sign ...
07:30 PM | 17 May, 2020
Chinese ambassador to Israel mysteriously found ...
01:26 PM | 17 May, 2020
Covid-19: US express concern over harassment ...
10:23 AM | 17 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Ertuğrul’ star Gulsim Ali wishes to visit Pakistan after pandemic is over
11:42 AM | 18 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr