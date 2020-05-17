Pak-Afghan borders at Chaman, Torkham to remain open six days a week
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has announced that its borders with Afghanistan at Torkham and Chaman crossing points would remain opened for bilateral and transit trade six days a week, under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) already in place to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
"Torkham and Chaman borders will remain opened for 24 hours, six days a week (except Saturday), and unlimited number f trucks will be allowed per day while ensuring proper SOPs and guidelines for both Afghan bilateral and transit trade," according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.
The government has reserved a day of Saturday - for movement of pedestrians at the crossing points as per the procedure already in vogue. "Standard Quarantine Protocols/SOPs (as applicable for air passengers) will be implemented."
