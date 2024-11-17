Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt in UK tax case

LONDON – The London High Court has declared Hasan Nawaz, son of former Prime Minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, bankrupt in a tax case filed by the UK government’s tax and revenue department.

Hasan Nawaz was declared bankrupt in the 2023 case number 694, and the case related to him was filed in the London High Court on August 25, 2023.

The official UK Gazette, which maintains public records, has published the bankruptcy details of Hasan Nawaz.

According to the record, Hasan, residing at Flat 17 Avenfield House, 118 Park Lane, and serving as a company director, was declared bankrupt by the High Court of Justice in case No. 694 of 2023, filed on August 25, 2023. The bankruptcy order was issued on April 29, 2024, following a case brought by creditors for non-payment.

The civil case was initiated by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department against Nawaz, with Kaur Maxwell representing him.

Under UK law, a bankruptcy order is part of the personal insolvency process and is issued by the court, officially declaring an individual bankrupt. These orders are published in the London Gazette only once received from The Insolvency Service.