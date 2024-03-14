Nawaz Sharif's sons Hassan and Hussain to surrender before accountability court today

ISLAMABAD – Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, son of Pakistan's three time prime minister, will surrender before accountability court in capital Islamabad in Avenfield case.

Sharif family scions are surrendering before court, days after landing in homeland as court suspended their warrants in graft case.

The duo remained in self-imposed exile since last seven years but returned, days after formation of new government led by uncle Shehbaz Sharif.

Al-Azizia, and Avenfield cases garnered attention due to their implications for Pakistan's political and legal landscape. These cases involve allegations of financial misconduct and corruption against top political figures.

More to follow...