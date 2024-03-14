Nawaz Sharif's sons Hassan and Hussain to surrender before accountability court today

ISLAMABAD – Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, son of Pakistan's three time prime minister, will surrender before accountability court in capital Islamabad in Avenfield case.
Sharif family scions are surrendering before court, days after landing in homeland as court suspended their warrants in graft case.
The duo remained in self-imposed exile since last seven years but returned, days after formation of new government led by uncle Shehbaz Sharif.
Al-Azizia, and Avenfield cases garnered attention due to their implications for Pakistan's political and legal landscape. These cases involve allegations of financial misconduct and corruption against top political figures.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
