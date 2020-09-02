Rain related incidents claims five lives in KP

MANSEHRA – At least five people, including women and children lost their lives in rain related incidents today (Wednesday).

According to media details, four people were died due to roof collapse in Ogi area of district Mansehra.

At least 20 others injured in rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last twenty-four hours.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority, four completely while forty-six houses have been partially damaged as a result of heavy rains and floods in province.

PDMA teams are engaged in rescue activities in the affected areas on directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Earlier, Two children were killed and six others received injuries in rain related incidents on Tuesday as heavy rains continue to lash parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), triggering flash floods in several areas of the province.