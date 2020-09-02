Rain related incidents claims five lives in KP

Web Desk
12:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
Rain related incidents claims five lives in KP
Share

MANSEHRA – At least five people, including women and children lost their lives in rain related incidents today (Wednesday).

According to media details, four people were died due to roof collapse in Ogi area of district Mansehra.

At least 20 others injured in rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last twenty-four hours.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority, four completely while forty-six houses have been partially damaged as a result of heavy rains and floods in province.

PDMA teams are engaged in rescue activities in the affected areas on directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Earlier, Two children were killed and six others received injuries in rain related incidents on Tuesday as heavy rains continue to lash parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), triggering flash floods in several areas of the province.

More From This Category
Two killed in Khushab roof collapse incident 
02:05 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
Rain related incidents claims five lives in KP
12:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
Rain thundershowers expected in Islamabad, upper ...
12:21 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
Pakistan beat England by five runs in 3rd T-20
11:01 AM | 2 Sep, 2020
Bilateral relations between Japan, Pakistan will ...
10:25 AM | 2 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to visit Karachi on Friday to announce ...
09:59 AM | 2 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan treats herself to some delicious looking spaghetti in recent Instagram post
04:13 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr