EX DG FIA Tariq Khosa becomes first Pakistani to elected in International body on crimes

LAHORE - Pakistan named another impressive achievement in Vienna based Alliance of NGOs on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice as former DG FIA, Tariq Khosa elected as a member of the board of directors in a general assembly held on Wednesday.

He was elected for a period for a three- year term.

As per the report of The News, this is for the first time that a Pakistani has been elected as a member board of directors.

Affiliated with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Anti-Crime Alliance builds community resilience against organised crime and promotes international civil society collaboration.

He also held the honour of being elected ‘Member’ to the France-based Interpol Executive Committee where he represented the Asia Pacific region from 2009 to 2012 while serving as DG FIA and Federal Secretary Narcotic Control.

Khosa also contributed to drafting National Action Plan in 2014 after the attack on Army Public School, Peshawar.

“The Faltering State” and “Inconvenient Truths” are two of the notable books of Tariq Khosa that focus on the internal security and governance challenges facing Pakistan.

Since his retirement from government in 2011, he was in the advisory to the UNODC Pakistan and has helped develop the provincial rule.

It is pertinent that a day earlier, Pakistan also achieved by getting re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council with an overwhelming majority despite Indian opposition.