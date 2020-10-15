Mian Aslam Iqbal tests positive for COVID-19 
Mian Aslam Iqbal tests positive for COVID-19 
LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal has contracted novel coronavirus today (Thursday).

According to media details, the provincial minister’s test after his test came out positive for the virus after he felt unwell last night. 

Mian Aslam has quarantined himself at home.

