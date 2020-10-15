John Cena ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh

Happily, ever after! WWE star John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh are now husband and wife, Us Weekly confirms.

The couple exchanged vows in Tampa, Fla. on Monday, October 12.

The two reportedly got hitched in a low-key ceremony surrounded by close friends and family, including some of Cena’s WWE mates.

Cena and Shariatzadeh started dating in 2019, after divorcing WWE Diva Nikki Bella in 2018.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

