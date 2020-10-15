Priyanka Chopra aims to bring diversity in Hollywood

12:05 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Priyanka Chopra aims to bring diversity in Hollywood
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has successfully made her mark in Hollywood and now she’s working towards giving other brown artists a chance to do the same. 

In a recent virtual interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Miss World discussed the details of her upcoming production ‘Evil Eyes’. 

Talking about the reason behind taking up the project, the ‘Quantico’ star said, "It compelled me so much because of multiple reasons; having two really strong female parts. I have a very, very tight relationship with my mother, and I love that mother-daughter relationship."

Chopra also highlighted the lack of diversity in Hollywood and how her upcoming venture aims to fill that gap.

"My quest in life, as a producer, is to influx Hollywood with brown people, because we don't see enough of us," Priyanka said. "And to be able to do an all South Asian cast in a movie with Amazon and Blumhouse -- who are both powerhouses -- was a dream come true for me."

"I want to demand leading parts for people who are like me. I want to have girls that look like me...  start to be on the poster of a movie," she added. "It's my greatest joy and honor to be able to create opportunities where I didn't have them."

