Petroleum product prices may reduce from October 16
Web Desk
12:13 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
LAHORE - Petroleum product prices are likely to reduce from October 16 in order to give relief to the masses.

According to media reports, OGRA has sent a summary in this regard to the Petroleum Division. 

It further said that the levy rate on petroleum products might reduce.

The Ministry of Finance would announce the revision in the prices of petroleum products. 

