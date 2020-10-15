Petroleum product prices may reduce from October 16
12:13 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Share
LAHORE - Petroleum product prices are likely to reduce from October 16 in order to give relief to the masses.
According to media reports, OGRA has sent a summary in this regard to the Petroleum Division.
It further said that the levy rate on petroleum products might reduce.
The Ministry of Finance would announce the revision in the prices of petroleum products.
- Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond ...11:01 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan urges int’l community to demand India to stop HR ...10:43 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
-
- FM Qureshi, Saudi Communications Minister discuss bilateral ties09:31 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan marks 69th death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan today09:04 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond to their questions
11:01 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Privilege vs Poverty: Shaniera Akram speaks out against child ...12:19 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Priyanka Chopra aims to bring diversity in Hollywood12:05 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020