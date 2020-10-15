Privilege vs Poverty: Shaniera Akram speaks out against child domestic labour

12:19 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Privilege vs Poverty: Shaniera Akram speaks out against child domestic labour
Child labour in Pakistan is a serious and important issue.

Children, between the ages of 6 to 17, are pushed to a part of worst forms of child labor, including commercial sexual exploitation, modern slavery and forced labor in brick kilns and agriculture.

The government has never made any significant effort in eliminating child labour from Pakistan, but as a society, we play a major role in child right violations by employing young innocent kids as domestic help.

Activist and social media personality Shaniera Akram has also raised the same point in a recent Tweet.

Akram couldn’t help but feel emotional after seeing two boys of the same age, living under the same roof in positions of privilege and poverty.

“Walking past a house in defence this morning.A little boy about 8yo opened the gates for a car leaving for school with a kid the same age.The child in the car waved to the little house boy as they drove away,” she said.

Concluding the Tweet, Akram said,”In better times, both children would have been left for school together.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

