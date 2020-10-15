Punjab issues SOPs for public rallies, gatherings amid COVID-19
LAHORE - The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for public rallies and other gatherings in the province.
A notification by Punjab health department has been issued in this regard, stating that the government has allowed public rallies, cultural festivals, exhibitions, seminars, political movements, rallies, and public processions after looking at the COVID-19 situation in the area.
Following SOPs have been issued for the public gatherings:
No such public gathering should be allowed in the district if the Covid-19 positivity rate is above 5 percent and the venue should be selected on the basis of space required i.e. 6/feet person.
The venue for very high to medium risk gathering should be communicated to the district government.
Senior citizens, children, and persons with chronic ailments should be discouraged to participate in the gathering, moreover, people with ailing symptoms should not be allowed to enter the rally.
The provision of hand hygiene facilities has been made mandatory, along with social distancing and usage of mask.
According to a notification, district administration and district health authority has been directed to closely monitor the implementation of SOPs.
