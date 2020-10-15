TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan

01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan
In a quick Q&A session on Instagram, popular TikTok star Jannat Mirza has announced that she is permanently shifting to Japan.

Sharing the reason behind her decision, the 22-year-old said that the 'low mentality' of Pakistanis is why she’s leaving the country.

Jannat had recently hit 10mn followers on the social app. She became the first Pakistani to achieve this milestone.

After TikTok was blocked in Pakistan, Mirza was trolled for being the cause of the ban.

Following this, she also revealed her stance on the TikTok ban. 

“I, myself, wanted a ban on TikTok in Pakistan, but it should not be on a permanent basis. I am in Japan and I have received news from Pakistan about the ban on TikTok,” she shared with a news publication.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

