President Dr Alvi confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi today (Thursday).

The award was conferred at an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad.

On October 07, outgoing Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, at the change of command ceremony, handed over the command by presenting the traditional scroll to Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi.