President Dr Alvi confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi
Web Desk
01:33 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
President Dr Alvi confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi
Share

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi today (Thursday).

The award was conferred at an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad.

On October 07, outgoing Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, at the change of command ceremony, handed over the command by presenting the traditional scroll to Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi.

More From This Category
Pakistan urges int’l community to demand India ...
10:43 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
PDM to show political force in Gujranwala today
10:09 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
FM Qureshi, Saudi Communications Minister discuss ...
09:31 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
Pakistan marks 69th death anniversary of Liaquat ...
09:04 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
14 security personnel martyred in Ormara attack: ...
08:33 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
PM Imran expresses satisfaction on utilization of ...
11:45 PM | 15 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond to their questions
11:01 AM | 16 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr