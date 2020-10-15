Police prepare lists to arrest PDM leaders, workers ahead of Gujranwala rally
Share
LAHORE - Police have prepared lists to arrest opposition leaders, comprising names of Members National Assembly (MNAs), Members Provincial Assemblies (MPAs) and other workers ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Gujranwala, to be held tomorrow (Friday).
According to details, the law enforcement agencies briefed the government officials over the lists.
Separate lists of opposition party leaders including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) have been composed including a total of 1,430 persons which has been catagorised into A, B and C.
Category A list comprises 225 leaders, B list includes 125 persons and category C list has 848 individuals.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that PDM has been allowed to hold public meeting at the Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala tomorrow (Friday) on October 16.
- Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond ...11:01 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan urges int’l community to demand India to stop HR ...10:43 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
-
- FM Qureshi, Saudi Communications Minister discuss bilateral ties09:31 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan marks 69th death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan today09:04 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Privilege vs Poverty: Shaniera Akram speaks out against child ...12:19 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Priyanka Chopra aims to bring diversity in Hollywood12:05 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020