Sialkot lynching: 'Shocked' Sri Lankan PM urges Imran Khan to bring culprits to justice

ISLAMABAD – Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has called on Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan to bring the perpetrators who brutally killed the Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot.

In his first tweet after a Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob, the Sri Podujana Peramuna leader expressed shock, urging Khan to bring all those involved in this brutal attack to justice.

“Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in Pakistan. My heart goes out to his wife and family. SriLanka and her people are confident that PM Imran Khan will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice”, the tweet reads.

Shocking to see the brutal and fatal attack on Priyantha Diyawadana by extremist mobs in #Pakistan. My heart goes out to his wife and family. #SriLanka and her people are confident that PM @ImranKhanPTI will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry of the island country has also demanded an investigation into the matter while Amnesty International stressed an independent investigation.

Sri Lankan lawmaker told Parliament that the government express its condolence over the death of Mr. Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana who was the victim of an attack carried out by extremists regardless of territorial boundaries.

He also commended the intervention of PM Imran Khan to enforce the law in this regard; “We also wish to appreciate the intervention of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday already vowed to punish those involved in this gruesome incident.

‘Shame for Pakistan’: PM Imran vows ... 08:17 PM | 3 Dec, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the 'horrific’ incident of killing of a Sri ...

In his tweet, the premier said “the horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress.”

Meanwhile, more than 100 people have been detained in Sialkot after factory workers and others killed a Sri Lankan Export Manager of a factory and burnt his body in broad daylight.