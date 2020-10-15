Man electrocutes wife in front of her child near Gujranwala

Web Desk
01:32 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
Man electrocutes wife in front of her child near Gujranwala
Share

GUJRANWALA – A man has been accused of electrocuted wife in front of their child in Nowshera Vikran’s Shaheebad area, police said Thursday. 

As per the police official, women died due to electrocution torture marks and wounds were also found during physical examination.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the woman was walking with her child when her husband struck her and dragged her with a rope to their house. The husband tied her to a chair and then gave her electric shocks which caused the death of the woman.

The man fled after the crime.

Police officials said they are conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

.

More From This Category
Pakistan urges int’l community to demand India ...
10:43 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
PDM to show political force in Gujranwala today
10:09 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
FM Qureshi, Saudi Communications Minister discuss ...
09:31 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
Pakistan marks 69th death anniversary of Liaquat ...
09:04 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
14 security personnel martyred in Ormara attack: ...
08:33 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
PM Imran expresses satisfaction on utilization of ...
11:45 PM | 15 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond to their questions
11:01 AM | 16 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr