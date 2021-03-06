Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah’s new song is a treat for the fans
Bigg Boss 13 famed Shehnaaz Gill and popstar Badshah have released their new song “Fly” in collaboration with Uchana Amit.
Needless to say, Gill and Badshah's "Fly" is quite pleasant to hear with its jam-worthy lyrics and also has a groovy feel to it.
Shot in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, "Fly" is a visual treat with Gill romancing Badshah on snow-clad locations. Makes an appearance in a trendy car, Gill looks gorgeous in an uber-chic outfit.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Gill wrote "Saare karde ne copy?asi game nu karde ne Flip Flip? @badboyshah @theuchana."
Known for the pop upbeat party anthems, Badshah’s take on romantic tunes comes as a pleasant surprise.
'Fly' has become so popular in the masses that it has amassed 7.8 million views in a single day after its release.
On the work front, Gill is shooting for her film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Canada.
