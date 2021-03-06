Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah’s new song is a treat for the fans

07:25 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Shehnaaz Gill and Badshah’s new song is a treat for the fans
Share

Bigg Boss 13 famed Shehnaaz Gill and popstar Badshah have released their new song “Fly” in collaboration with Uchana Amit.

Needless to say, Gill and Badshah's "Fly" is quite pleasant to hear with its jam-worthy lyrics and also has a groovy feel to it.

Shot in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, "Fly" is a visual treat with Gill romancing Badshah on snow-clad locations. Makes an appearance in a trendy car, Gill looks gorgeous in an uber-chic outfit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gill wrote "Saare karde ne copy?asi game nu karde ne Flip Flip?  @badboyshah @theuchana."

Known for the pop upbeat party anthems, Badshah’s take on romantic tunes comes as a pleasant surprise.

'Fly' has become so popular in the masses that it has amassed 7.8 million views in a single day after its release. 

On the work front, Gill is shooting for her film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Canada. 

Atif Aslam releases teaser for his upcoming song ... 02:55 PM | 26 Feb, 2021

Pakistan’s heartthrob Atif Aslam left the internet into a frenzy as he releases the teaser of his new song ...

More From This Category
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - Two more goof-ups ...
08:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Ertugrul’s Engin Altan receives Indian ...
05:18 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife wishes to reconcile ...
04:21 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Pakistan’s first OTT platform UrduFlix is now ...
03:52 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Vote of confidence – Pakistani celebs voice ...
02:21 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Nora Fatehi's hit song crosses 1 billion Youtube ...
02:42 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - Two more goof-ups from the timeless film spotted by the ...
08:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr