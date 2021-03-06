Changing Obesity Leadership Forum held to mark the World Obesity Day

ISLAMABAD - Obesity is a complex chronic disease, and losing weight is not just a question of eating less and moving more, stated the medical experts at the Changing Obesity Leadership Forum here the other day.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Denmark in Pakistan and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSRC), in association with Novo Nordisk Pakistan’s Changing Obesity initiative.

The Leadership Forum which was held in the federal capital, attended by the Danish Ambassador, dignitaries, subject specialists and medical practitioners marked the start of a new journey towards a nationwide effort to confront the challenge of obesity in Pakistan, the 9th most obese country in the world.

Sharing her thoughts, H.E. Ms. Lis Rosenholm, the Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan

emphasized strengthening the cooperation on all levels for a healthier world and the need for countering obesity as a disease with united efforts.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Rashed Rafique Butt, Vice President & General Manager Novo Nordisk Pharma, said, “The launch of Changing Obesity™ initiative is the beginning of Novo Nordisk’s long-term commitment to improving the lives of people with obesity by collaborating with the community on education and advocacy, increasing access to care, and advancing medical management.

He further stated that the dialogue around obesity has been initiated through this platform and now there is a need to continue this dialogue and convert it into action.

Earlier in her opening remarks, Dr Samra Mazhar, Deputy Director Programs (NCDs), M/o

NHSR&C stated the main objective of the event was to engage in dialogue to change obesity in

Pakistan. Other Participants and speakers at the Forum included leading healthcare professionals from Pakistan, representatives from UNICEF, World Obesity Federation, and the Obesity Care & Advocacy Network.

The event also marked the official unveiling of Faiza Saleem as the Changing Obesity Brand Ambassador who gave a talk on the societal stigma and challenges of living with overweight &

obesity in Pakistan. Together with its partners, Novo Nordisk is planning on changing how Pakistan sees, prevents, and treats obesity.