Dead Rat found in Curry at roadside Dhaba; Video goes viral

NEW DELHI – Two men dining at roadside eatery in district in northern Indian state of UP discovered dead rat lurking inside their vegetable curry.

The incident occured in Balsi, Badaun where a simple roadside meal turned into nightmare. The shocking moment, caught on video and now viral on social media, shows one of the diners stirring the curry with a spoon, only to pull up horrifying sight of a lifeless rat floating beneath the gravy.

The men, visibly stunned, immediately stopped eating. One of them, identified as Maheshwari, lashed out at the eatery’s management and warned that he would approach the police with formal complaint.

उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं से एक चौंकाने वाली घटना सामने आई है, जहां एक व्यक्ति ढाबे पर खाना खाते समय आधा भोजन कर चुका था, तभी उसे सब्जी में मरा हुआ चूहा नजर आया। इस घटना का वीडियो अब सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। पीड़ित ने थाना पुलिस में तहरीर देकर ढाबा संचालक के खिलाफ… pic.twitter.com/7MPykBEoI0 — KHABAR FAST (@Khabarfast) September 1, 2025

Local cops confirmed that officials had seen the video and assured that a probe is underway, though no written complaint has been filed yet.

The incident caused anger online, with people slamming food safety lapses and questioning hygiene at local eateries. Many users commented that such incidents have shaken their trust in roadside food joints.