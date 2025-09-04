National hockey players call Rs400 daily allowance an ‘insult’

LAHORE – Players of Pakistan’s national hockey team have strongly objected to the proposed Rs400 daily allowance, calling it an insult to their dignity and service to the country.

The players expressed frustration, stating that Rs400 is not even equivalent to a laborer’s daily wage, yet they are expected to represent the country under such financial constraints.

“This is not just unfair — it’s deeply disrespectful,” said one player. “What could be more humiliating than this?”

Several players voiced concerns about their financial survival, noting that jobs are scarce and even previous allowances were often delayed. They warned that if such treatment continues, they may be forced to leave the sport altogether.

“This country has given us everything, and we play for national pride,” one player said. “But hearing about Rs400 as our daily allowance is heartbreaking. Our homes are struggling, and yet people are debating whether we deserve even this.”

On the other hand, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Rana Mujahid clarified that the Rs400 figure was suggested by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

He added that the PHF provides a daily allowance of 100 US dollars to players during tournaments. “If players are dissatisfied even with 100 dollars, how can they be expected to perform for Rs400?” he questioned.

The controversy highlights the growing financial challenges facing professional hockey players in Pakistan.