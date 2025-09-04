After Ducky Bhai, another YouTuber Mudassir Hassan arrested in Gambling App Case

LAHORE – Pakistani content creator and YouTuber Mudassir Hassan has been arrested on charges of promoting illegal gambling apps.

Sources confirm the arrest took place in Lahore, leaving fans of the influencer in complete disbelief. Mudassir, who had millions of followers online, now finds himself at the center of a multi-million-rupee online betting racket investigation.

The scandal doesn’t stop there, according to insiders, the NCCIA is also tightening its net around three other major YouTube channels, including the viral sensation Sisterology, run by TikTok star Iqra Kanwal. Notices have been served, and the pressure is mounting on these internet celebrities to explain their alleged role in fueling the online gambling frenzy.

Officials claim accused YouTubers are tricking young people into downloading unregistered betting apps, leading to massive financial fraud and the looting of citizens’ savings. NCCIA issued a clear warning: anyone who fails to appear in the investigation will have their name added to the Exit Control List (ECL) to stop them from fleeing abroad.

This is not first high-profile arrest. Just weeks ago, fans were stunned when Saad ur Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai, was dragged into custody at Lahore Airport under similar allegations.

The crackdown is intensifying, and Pakistan’s influencer community is in panic mode.