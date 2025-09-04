China’s Xi and Russia’s Putin caught on mic discussing living to 150 years

BEIJING – A live broadcast from China captured a rare conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where the two leaders touched on biotechnology, organ transplants, and the possibility of humans living up to 150 years.

The exchange took place on Wednesday as the three leaders, accompanied by over two dozen foreign delegates, attended a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

As they approached the Tiananmen Square rostrum, Putin’s interpreter could be heard in Chinese, remarking: “Biotechnology is advancing steadily. Human organs can now be transplanted repeatedly. The longer you live, the younger you become — perhaps even achieving immortality.”

Off-camera, Xi Jinping was heard replying: “Some believe that within this century, people could live to 150 years of age.”

Later, speaking to journalists in Beijing, Putin acknowledged the exchange. “Yes, as we walked to the parade, the chairman raised this subject,” he said.

“Modern medical innovations, including surgery and organ replacement, give humanity reason to hope for a longer and more active life.”

Both leaders have been in office for extended periods — Xi for 13 years and Putin for 25.