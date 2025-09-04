Pakistan batter Haider Ali cleared in rape case by UK police

LONDON – Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali has been cleared in an alleged rape case due to lack of evidence after he was accused by a British-Pakistani girl last month.

Greater Manchester Police told media the case has been closed against the Pakistani batsman due to insufficient evidence and now his free to leave the United Kingdom.

On August 4, police took Haider into custody after the woman lodged a complaint accusing him of rape at a hotel in Manchester.

During the interrogation, Ali denied the rape allegation, saying he know the complainant very well and a complaint from her had left him shocked.

Reports said Haider Ali has already collected his passport from the police station and can travel from the UK whenever he wants.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended him temporarily, pending the outcome of the investigation in the case.

“In line with its duty of care and responsibility to ensure the welfare and legal rights of all its players, the PCB has ensured that Haider Ali has received appropriate legal support to protect his rights throughout this process,” the board had said in a press release.

“The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course.”