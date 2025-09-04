Clinic on Boats brings medical relief to doorsteps of Punjab flood victims

LAHORE – Punjab is battling one of worst flood crises in recent history, with death toll climbing to 43, and over 3.36 million people affected.

The catastrophic situation is set to worsen as three major Indian dams are expected to reach maximum capacity within the next 72 hours, officials warn.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered massive health and relief operation in the flood-hit areas. Under the “Clinic on Boots” and “Clinic on Wheels” programs, around 1000 mobile clinics and medical camps are delivering essential healthcare to women, children, and vulnerable communities.

Pregnant women receive regular check-ups, multivitamins, and sanitary kits, while specialist doctors treat children daily and ensure newborns get routine vaccinations.

Rural Ambulance Services are on high alert, transporting expectant mothers to Maryam Nawaz Health Hospitals in time-critical situations. Flood relief camps are stocked with medicines, ORS, and antibiotics to combat skin infections, malaria, diarrhea, and insect bites, safeguarding the health of thousands at risk.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed revealed that 1.29 million people have been rescued and relocated to safety. Over 400 relief and medical camps, along with 385 veterinary camps, are operational to aid both humans and livestock.

Authorities in the country’s most populated region warned that the region could face even more devastation in the coming days if the dams reach full capacity, urging authorities and residents to remain vigilant as the flood crisis escalates.