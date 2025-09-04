Two Peshawar women arrested for posting vulgar TikTok videos

PESHAWAR – Police have arrested two women accused of creating and sharing objectionable videos on TikTok.
The operation was carried out by the Shahpur police station with the assistance of the women’s police team.
According to officials, a case has been registered and further legal proceedings are underway.
Authorities stressed that activities promoting social evils and misleading the youth will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
The police reiterated their commitment to curbing such practices to protect societal values and ensure responsible use of social media platforms.
پشاور پولیس ایکشن
ٹک ٹاک پر غیر اخلاقی ویڈیوز بنانے والی دو خواتین کو تھانہ شاہ پور پولیس نے لیڈیز پولیس کے ساتھ کارروائی کرتے ہوئے گرفتار کرلیا۔
مقدمہ درج کرکے مزید قانونی کارروائی جاری ہے۔
معاشرتی برائیوں اور نوجوان نسل کو گمراہ کرنے والی سرگرمیوں کو برداشت نہیں کیا جائے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/znNkrEHWRo
— Capital City Police Peshawar (@PeshawarCCPO) September 4, 2025