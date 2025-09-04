Two Peshawar women arrested for posting vulgar TikTok videos

PESHAWAR – Police have arrested two women accused of creating and sharing objectionable videos on TikTok.

The operation was carried out by the Shahpur police station with the assistance of the women’s police team.

According to officials, a case has been registered and further legal proceedings are underway.

Authorities stressed that activities promoting social evils and misleading the youth will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The police reiterated their commitment to curbing such practices to protect societal values and ensure responsible use of social media platforms.