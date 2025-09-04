Bise Peshawar Board Class 12 Gazette Pdf Download

September 4 is here, the moment thousands of students had been counting down for months. Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) will officially declare Class 12 first annual results 2025, turning today into a landmark moment for young learners across the region.

KP capital will arrange a grand result ceremony at 3:00 pm in its auditorium. In a dazzling event, the names of the shining toppers were unveiled, with KP Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarkai stepping in as chief guest to applaud the champions of academic excellence.

BISE Peshawar Results

Students can finally check their fate online at www.bisep.edu.pk from 5:00 pm sharp. The board has also rolled out instant SMS services for eager candidates:

Type BISEP [Roll No] and send to 8583 for quick results.

Type BISEPDMC [Roll No] and send to 8583 to receive detailed subject-wise marks straight to your phone.

Peshawar Class 12 Gazette

The official gazette will be released soon, follow us for more updates.

For thousands of candidates, September 4 is more than just a date, it’s the turning point that defines their future paths, career choices, and lifelong dreams. Cheers, tears, and celebrations are sweeping across Peshawar as families and friends await the numbers that could change everything.