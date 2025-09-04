Young employee jumps to death over workplace harassment in Karachi

KARACHI – A young employee of a private school in Karachi ended his life by jumping from the eighth floor of the building over alleged workplace harassment.

The incident took place on September 1 when 25-year-old Usman took the extreme step by jumping the building housing the school in an area near Saddar.

He was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) but could not survive.

Following the incident, his brother named Faizan filed a complaint with police saying Usman had blamed three employees of the school for mental torture in his final note shared on Facebook.

Police have registered a case against Irfan, Hsan and Talha under Sections 322 (manslaughter) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code as investigation has been launched into the matter.

The incident has raised serious concerns about mental health of employees and accountability in different departments.